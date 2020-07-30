Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,867.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,303.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.