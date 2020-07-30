Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

NYSE CARR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

