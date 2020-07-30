Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

