Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,867.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

