Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 244.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $178,921,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 66.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 484.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

