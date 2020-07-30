Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $999,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $221,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 440.6% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China International Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

