BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,867.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,303.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

