Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
