Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 165,575 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report