Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 165,575 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

