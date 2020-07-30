Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

