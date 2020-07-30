RNC Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,867.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Amazon.com, Inc. Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global
