Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Strs Ohio’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $877,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,303.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Position Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 51,328 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Carrier Global


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report