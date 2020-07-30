Creative Planning Buys 107,215 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 192.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 958,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 334.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

