First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

