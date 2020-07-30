First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,313,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

