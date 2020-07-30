Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

