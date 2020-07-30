Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,547.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

