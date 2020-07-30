Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.75. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $233.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

