Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

