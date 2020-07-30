Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 334,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Schlumberger by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 74,532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,312,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 458,587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

