World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,673 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.45. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

