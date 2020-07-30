World Asset Management Inc Has $337,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 111.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.98. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

