Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $97.16 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.