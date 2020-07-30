NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,127 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

