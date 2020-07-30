Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

SJM stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

