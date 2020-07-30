NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after buying an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

BAM opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.