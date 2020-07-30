Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 4,133 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

