Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 121.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Metlife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Metlife stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

