Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Cut by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $313.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average of $231.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.83. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,800,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Cfra increased their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

