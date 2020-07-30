Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

