Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,963,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

