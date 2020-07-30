Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.