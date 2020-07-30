UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.15 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

