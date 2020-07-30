First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 12,425 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of American States Water worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

American States Water stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

