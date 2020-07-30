First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Pentair worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,705,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3,427.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 644,896 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 423,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE PNR opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

