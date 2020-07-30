Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Brightworth

Brightworth lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

