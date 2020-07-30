Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

