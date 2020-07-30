Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.98. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

