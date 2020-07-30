Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.39 and a 200-day moving average of $363.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $441.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

