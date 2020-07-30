Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

