Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 440.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC
First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC
Apple Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Brightworth
Apple Inc. Stock Position Lessened by Brightworth
Apple Inc. Stock Position Cut by Transform Wealth LLC
Apple Inc. Stock Position Cut by Transform Wealth LLC
Campbell Wealth Management Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Campbell Wealth Management Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Apple Inc.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Apple Inc.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report