Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 440.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,867.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.