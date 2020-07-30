Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.