Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after buying an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

