Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

