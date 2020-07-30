Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,691 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $70.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,217 shares of company stock worth $8,284,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

