Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.