FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 51.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $41.88 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

