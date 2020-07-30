Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.60 and its 200-day moving average is $312.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

