Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

