Cwm LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

